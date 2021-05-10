Superior Gold (SGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$35.74 million during the quarter.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$93.77 million and a P/E ratio of -12.62. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

