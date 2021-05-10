Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.31 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $97.92 million and $3.90 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,373,540 coins and its circulating supply is 315,791,868 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

