Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Several other analysts have also commented on RUN. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.