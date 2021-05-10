SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.