Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price fell 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. 40,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,372,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.