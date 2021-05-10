Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $33.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMLP. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

