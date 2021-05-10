Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Xcel Energy worth $133,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6,887.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.32 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

