Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,471 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $124,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $234.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $264.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

