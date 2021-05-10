Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $130,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $240.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

