Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,399,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,583,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

