Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 87,485 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 87,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $148,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $83.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.32.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

