Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) versus First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Head to Head Review

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 11.93% 5.48% 0.28% First Republic Bank 22.95% 10.96% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Republic Bank 3 7 5 1 2.25

First Republic Bank has a consensus target price of $147.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.62%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $48.89 billion 1.03 $1.95 billion $1.00 7.32 First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 7.78 $930.33 million $5.81 32.34

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. The Wholesale Business Unit segment offers financing, investment management, risk hedging, and settlement services, as well as financial solutions related to mergers and acquisition, and other advisory services primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business Unit segment offers wealth management, settlement, consumer finance, and housing loan products and services, as well as business and asset succession services to individuals and small-sized companies. The International Business Unit segment offers loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. The Global Markets Business Unit segment offers solutions through foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks, and other marketable financial products. It also undertakes asset liability management operations. The company also offers credit card, Internet banking, system development and engineering, data processing, management consulting and economic research, and investment advisory and investment trust management services. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, personal and business loans, single family construction loans, and other loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered its services through 92 offices, including 80 licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming, as well as 12 additional offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

