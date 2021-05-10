Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.63. 5,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,937. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

