Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.79. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

