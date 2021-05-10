Strs Ohio Purchases 700 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $80.47 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,946 shares of company stock worth $2,577,049. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

