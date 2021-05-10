Strs Ohio Increases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

NYSE PRI opened at $163.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.