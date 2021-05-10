Strs Ohio Has $1.06 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $86.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

