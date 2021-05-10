Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

