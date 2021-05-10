Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

