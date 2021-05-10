Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:MSGE opened at $90.34 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.