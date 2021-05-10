Strs Ohio Acquires 1,546 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.84.

LYB stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

