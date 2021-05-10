Streamr Reaches One Day Volume of $7.90 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $133.59 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00085350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00107390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.30 or 0.00808680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00053087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.82 or 0.09178663 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

