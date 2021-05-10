Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

