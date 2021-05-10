Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,702 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $322.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

