Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RQI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

