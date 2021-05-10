Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,086 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

