Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 60 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $241.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.