Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after buying an additional 272,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

