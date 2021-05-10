Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

