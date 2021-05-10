Sterling Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STL. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

