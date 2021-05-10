STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE stock opened at $211.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $144.11 and a 52 week high of $216.74.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

