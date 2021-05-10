State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,782 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

