State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

