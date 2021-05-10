State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $223.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.