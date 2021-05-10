State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.54 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in STORE Capital by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

