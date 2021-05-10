State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,542 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $55,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.67. 194,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,169. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

