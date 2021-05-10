State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,900 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 1.46% of Equitrans Midstream worth $51,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.39. 63,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,025. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

