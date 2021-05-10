State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.99. 72,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

