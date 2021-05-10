State of Michigan Retirement System Has $73.31 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $73,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.89. 84,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

