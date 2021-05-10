State of Michigan Retirement System Has $34.60 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $34,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,960. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

