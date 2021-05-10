State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.27% of FMC worth $39,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in FMC by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,015. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $123.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

