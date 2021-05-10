Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a $113.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

NYSE SXI opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

