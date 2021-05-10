Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.79. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 117,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,714. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.