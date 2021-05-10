STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,810. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $36.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

