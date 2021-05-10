SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of SPS Commerce worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.