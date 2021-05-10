Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Up 4.2%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. 14,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,676,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.