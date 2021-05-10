Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $63.82

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.82, but opened at $61.87. Sprout Social shares last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 1,950 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,163.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

