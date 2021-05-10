Sprott (NYSE:SII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sprott (NYSE:SII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 60.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. Sprott has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Sprott alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,350.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.