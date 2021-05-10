Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.30.
SR stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
