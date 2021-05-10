Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.30.

SR stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

