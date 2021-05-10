Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Spire has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SR stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. 7,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

